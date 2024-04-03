“Thrash metal legend unlocks his tonal secrets”: KHDK and Kreator’s Mille Petrozza claim to have created the “perfect overdrive”, the Deathscream – and it could also solve a common digital modeling amp headache
KHDK has partnered with Kreator's Mille Petrozza for the Deathscream, which it's calling “the perfect overdrive” – and it might also make your digital amp rig sound better than ever.
“The Deathscream is ultra-versatile, making Mille's digital modeling amp warmer and enhanced with real, analog harmonics,” explains KHDK. “At the same time, it creates crushing blows with a fully analog amp.”
“We built this pedal because Mille wanted the perfect overdrive. He uses the Deathscream in the studio with his tube amps, and on the road with his Kemper.”
A lack of warmth is an oft-cited headache when it comes to dialing in digital rigs, so any pedal promising to solve the issue is going to pique our interest.
The Kreator riff merchant has been touring with a Kemper for several years, but he hasn’t been leaving all his pedals at home. The Deathscream has been a key component of his live rig: he’s described the build as “perfect work”.
It has knobs for Drive, Tone, and Volume, with a typically gruesome piece of artwork to boot. An Aggression switch is in place to give players the desired amount of damage, with a boost that is said to be perfect for soloing.
A bypass switch sits at the bottom of the pedal, and its inputs and outputs are conveniently top-mounted. Each Deathscream pedal is handmade in KHDK's Prague, Czech Republic, workshop and ships with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Petrozza.
