“Thrash metal legend unlocks his tonal secrets”: KHDK and Kreator’s Mille Petrozza claim to have created the “perfect overdrive”, the Deathscream – and it could also solve a common digital modeling amp headache

By Phil Weller
published

The Deathscream continues the firm’s recent run of signature pedals – and it might be the key to introducing extra warmth to your digital rig

KHDK Deathscream
(Image credit: Getty Images / KHDK Electronics)

KHDK has partnered with Kreator's Mille Petrozza for the Deathscream, which it's calling “the perfect overdrive” – and it might also make your digital amp rig sound better than ever.

“The Deathscream is ultra-versatile, making Mille's digital modeling amp warmer and enhanced with real, analog harmonics,” explains KHDK. “At the same time, it creates crushing blows with a fully analog amp.” 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.