Get a Behind the Scenes Look at the Ernie Ball Company in New Video from JHS Pedals

Their latest video, which you can watch above, focuses on the legendary Ernie Ball company.

Their latest video, which you can watch above, focuses on the legendary Ernie Ball company. In a chat with President Brian Ball — grandson of Ernie — the video takes us through the company's inception, to the origin story behind Slinky strings, the Ernie Ball Volume Pedal, Music Man guitars and much more.

JHS Pedals' Josh Scott even gets to build his own custom Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent guitar, which is unveiled at the end of the video. (Spoiler alert: it's beautiful.)

"Ernie Ball have embraced the new, but have always kept a deep value for its standards and the family history," Scott says. "Even with all the machines and amazing robots, this place still feels very human. It embodies the attitude of Ernie's adventurous spirit, and his push to constantly innovate." We fully agree.

