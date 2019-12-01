Get $400 off one of the very best electric guitars you can buy right now, the Ibanez AZ2204F

The AZ series is not only one of Ibanez’s best electric guitars, but one of the best electric guitars you can buy, full stop. And with $400 off for Cyber Monday, now’s the time to take your guitar performance up a gear.

The AZ2204 is designed for precise playing styles, with a slick oval C-shaped roasted maple neck and fretboard, equipped with 24 stainless steel frets.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Its tones mirror its playability, thanks to a set of specially designed Seymour Duncan Alnico-5 Hyperion pickups, which include the cunning dyna-MIX 9 system to wring every ounce of tone from the HSS configuration.

The whole lot is capped off by a Gotoh tremolo and locking tuners, plus a gorgeous flamed maple top on an alder body.

$2,099 secures you this top-of-the-line beauty over at Musician’s Friend - for a limited time only.

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

