Get fuzzy and filtered with SolidGoldFX’s 76 Plus pedal

SolidGoldFX has unveiled the 76 Plus octa-fuzz and filter, a dual effect pedal that pairs the company’s 76 stompbox alongside a custom filter section, with the two sounds accessible either individually or stacked together.

The fuzz side of the 76 Plus boasts a circuit that SolidGoldFX says is inspired by classic pedals like the Univox Super Fuzz, Shin-Ei Companion and Ibanez Standard Fuzz, and features a 'baked-in' octave up that becomes more perceptible the higher you play on the fretboard.

Controls consist of Fuzz, Texture and Volume knobs as well as Clip and Color toggles that adjust the amount of high frequency content and compression.

The filter section, meanwhile, is operated via two knobs (Level and Speed) and a pair of toggles (Mode and Shape). There are nine filter types in total, allowing for everything from “smooth and vocal triangle waves and pulsating sawtooths to synth-like sequences.”

There’s also an expression pedal input for hands-free control over the filter section’s frequency and speed, enabling wah-like manual filter sweeps and other real-time adjustments.

The 76 Plus runs on 9V DC power and is available for $250. For more information, head to SolidGoldFX.