Get In My Band: World's First Bandmate Search Engine Launches

Imagine if you could find drummers, bass players, guitarists and band managers as easily as you can look up an address on Google.

What if you could specify where you live, what kind of bandmates you are looking for and what kind of music they are into so that you can instantly build your dream band? The new website, getinmyband.com, promises to do just that.

Looking for a guitarist who is also a backup singer in Los Angeles who likes classic rock and metal is simple. You can find a roadie in New York City in only two clicks. A description will tell you about the person’s experience and gear while embedded Soundcloud and YouTube clips help you quickly decide if they are a good fit for your band.

The "Get In My Band" search engine allows you to choose from over 12 different musical instruments and 16 different genres. With the nature of the music industry rapidly changing and artists struggling even more than in the past, it's important for a band to have a strong support team. That is why Get In My Band will help you find not only other musicians but also people who want to help promote your band, sound engineers, band managers and even roadies.

Gone are the days of putting up an ad at the local music store and having a drunk guy who only knows how to play "Freebird" show up. Get In My Band gives you the power to sort through every local musician who matches your instrument and genre criteria. The service is currently available in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada and will be expanding to other countries shortly. It's free, easy to use and created by musicians for musicians.

To get started, visit getinmyband.com.