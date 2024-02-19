“Iconic classics reborn with an irresistible twist”: Gibson offers show-stopping finishes with 11 new vintage guitar reissues

Gibson is vying to make some of its standout guitars even more standout, as a total of 11 new electric guitars are unveiled in unique colorways. The range includes silver and gold sparkle ES-355s as well as Murphy Lab aged 1957 Les Paul Junior reissues, ’64 ES-335s and SGs, and an Explorer and Flying V.

Standing front and center is its reissue of the 1959 ES-355, which now boasts silver and gold sparkle heavy flake gloss finishes (see the bank account-bothering image above). Adding further glitzy luxury are diamond f-holes and a split diamond inlay on its headstock.

Its ebony fretboards, meanwhile, are emblazoned with mother-of-pearl block inlays and comprise 22 medium jumbo frets.

They’re not just about looks, though. Unpotted Custombuckers are in place to deliver “beautiful vintage-style tones” when they're not locked away in its pink, ‘50s-style Lifton hardshell case that they come with. They both cost $8,199.

There’s also a host of Murphy Lab-aged finishes in the range, which combines the “worn-in look of a heavily played vintage instrument with the reliability and readiness of new components.”

A Gibson custom 1957 Les Paul Junior gets this treatment. The single-cut guitar offers a ‘50s rounded medium C-neck profile and a simple but effective singular Dogear P-90. It’s available in a vintage sunburst finish.

Offering a few subtle differences is a 1958 Les Paul Junior. It sports a double cutaway body and the same neck and pickup combination and is finished in a worn a TV yellow finish.

These guitars are complemented by Lifton Historic 'Gator Skin' hardshell cases, which are included in their $6,499 price.

(Image credit: Gibson)

It’s a one-two for its Gibson Custom 1964 ES-335 reissue models, which come in Vintage Burst or ‘60s Cherry. Both feature a custom-made Bigsby plate for a guitar that Gibson says is “brimming with character.”

Another medium C-neck is at play here, with their fretboards adorned with small block inlays. They both feature vintage-style electrics. Owning one will cost you $8,099, which includes its Lifton black and yellow hardshell case.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Inspired from 1958 are two Korina builds available as Explorers and Flying Vs. Both guitars are given Ebony finishes for that coveted ‘tuxedo’ look – something the brand has recently given to four Custom Shop acoustic guitars, with delectable results.

The Explorer combines an ABR-1 bridge with unpotted Custombucker pickups and a two-piece body and neck. The Flying V sports the same gold-covered pickups and adds even more gold hardware for a sleek secret agent feel.

These two sharply dressed builds represent the pricier end of the range, coming in at $11,499 each. Their "historically accurate" cases feature a classic brown exterior and a plush pink interior for a Barbie's Dream House feel.

(Image credit: Gibson)

There are two finishes and pickup combinations for its 1962 Les Paul SG Customs. Both share the same ebony Block Vibrola tailpiece, which signifies a key moment in the SG’s lineage as it began to move away from Les Paul branding, but go their separate ways when it comes to the electronics.

The Cherry model offers two humbuckers, which are again unpotted, with the Classic White model adding in a third Custombucker.

Les Paul truss rods and Kluson tuners are common across both as Gibson looks to offer the “perfect mix of historical detail and premium quality.”

The pickup differences are reflected in their prices. The triple-humbucker Classic White finish comes in at $7,999. It's $6,199 for the Cherry model.

(Image credit: Gibson )

Last but not least, Gibson has given its Les Paul Modern Lite a striking TV Pelham Blue finish. In what it’s calling the “dark horse of the set”, it features a slimmer all-mahogany body and ribcage contour for improved playability.

There’s also a SlimTaper mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard, which is partnered with open-coil 490R and 498T humbuckers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Notably, this is the only guitar to come in a softshell, rather than a hardshell case. The shiny blue axe costs a far more modest $1,499.

This isn't the only new Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite to have dropped recently. Guitar World recently sat down with two very different models with varying specs and price points. You can find out what we thought in our in-depth review.

The humbly priced guitar rounds off a stellar-looking range with Gibson giving "Iconic classics an irresistible twist."

For more information, head to Gibson.