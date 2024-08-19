“Leo took the Theodore and added his own creative touches to create works of art designed to play as good as they look”: Gibson’s latest Master Artisan drop reimagines the oddball Theodore in its most radical – and desirable – form yet

By
published

After Ted McCarty's lost design was unearthed and turned into a reality a few years ago, Leo Scala has now completely transformed the quirky electric in the form of 10 highly exclusive Theodore Retroliners

Gibson Leo Scala Master Artisan Theodore
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has unveiled its latest Master Artisan Collection electric guitars, which radically reimagine the firm's retro Theodore model in a variety of vintage-inspired formats.

Following the “museum-grade works of art” of its last drop, Gibson has now turned to a more obscure build for its latest Master Artisan expansion pack.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.