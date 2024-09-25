“It wasn’t just a concert – it was a defining cultural moment”: Gibson honors one of B.B. King’s greatest live performances with knockout ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355

Gibson has released its latest B.B. King tribute electric guitar – and it’s a recreation of his famed 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355.

Though the blues great is most commonly associated with his pristine Ebony-finished semi-hollow models, King was also well-known for playing a huge array of extended ES variations throughout his career.

Those include his ‘Live at The Regal’ ES-335 – which Gibson revived back in February 2023 – and, of course, his legendary Lucille, which the firm reimagined and treated to a fancy figured maple finish in 2022 as the ‘Lucille Legacy’.

Now, Gibson has brought back another high-profile King six-string, shining the spotlight on the Walnut-finished 1974 ES-355 that was heavily used in the latter half of the 1970s.

Specifically, King most notably played his original model at a music festival that promoted the famous ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ heavyweight boxing match between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali in Zaire 1974.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Along with the likes of Live at the Regal and Live in Japan, King’s Rumble in the Jungle concert is considered one of his greatest live outings, and saw the blues great solo through tracks such as The Thrill is Gone, I Like to Live the Love, Sweet Sixteen, Ain’t Nobody Home and more.

At the core of the performance was the 1974 ES-355 model in question, which, according to Gibson, ended up serving as King’s main guitar for six years. The model that replaced it? The official Gibson Lucille, which the firm released in 1980.

“B.B. King’s performance at the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ was not just a concert – it was a defining cultural moment,” comments Vassal Benford, CEO and Chairman of the B.B. King Music Company. “We are honored to collaborate with Gibson to create a guitar that captures both the artistry and spirit of B.B. King’s legendary performance.

“This instrument is more than a tribute – it’s a continuation of his enduring legacy, ensuring that future generations of musicians can connect with the heart and soul of the blues.”

Gibson has sought to faithfully revive the original Rumble in the Jungle model, with this limited-edition repro offering touches such as the Maestro Vibrola tailpiece, a Varitone switch, Kluson Waffleback tuners, lashings of aged gold hardware and a stunning Walnut colorway.

Other aesthetic specs include a five-ply tortoise pickguard, block inlays, headstock binding and an engraved ‘Stereo’ truss rod.

Build-wise, a body comprising laminated maple top, back and sides houses a red spruce binding, and is joined by an ebony-topped three-piece mahogany neck. To give it a retro 1974 vibe, a light Murphy Lab Aging finish treatment has been applied.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

As for tones, a pair of T-Type Custombucker Alnico 5 pickups are joined by Gibson’s classic two volume/two tone combo, as well as the six-position Mono Varitone, which serves as a notch filter control.

Only 100 will be made, with each coming in at $9,999.

Visit Gibson to find out more.