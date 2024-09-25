“It wasn’t just a concert – it was a defining cultural moment”: Gibson honors one of B.B. King’s greatest live performances with knockout ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355

By
published

Before Gibson officially launched its Lucille model in 1980, King favored a 1974 Walnut ES-355, which was by his side during his iconic ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ set

Gibson B.B. King &#039;Rumble in the Jungle&#039; 1974 ES-355
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has released its latest B.B. King tribute electric guitar – and it’s a recreation of his famed 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ ES-355.

Though the blues great is most commonly associated with his pristine Ebony-finished semi-hollow models, King was also well-known for playing a huge array of extended ES variations throughout his career.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson B.B. King 'Rumble in the Jungle' 1974 ES-355
(Image credit: Gibson)
Image 1 of 4
Gibson B.B. King 'Rumble in the Jungle' 1974 ES-355
(Image credit: Gibson)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.