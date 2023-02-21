Gibson commemorates B.B King’s iconic Live at the Regal album with Custom Shop Argentine Grey ES-335

Gibson has added to its ever-growing collection of B.B. King signature electric guitars by introducing a Custom Shop “Live at the Regal” Argentine Grey ES-335.

As the name suggests, the meticulously-crafted, Bigsby-equipped semi-hollow stunner is a recreation of the same ‘59 ES-335 model that King used back in November 1964, when he recorded one the most acclaimed and influential live blues albums of all time, Live at the Regal.

According to Gibson, on the night of Live at the Regal’s recording, King used a custom-ordered ES-335 model, which flashed an Argentine Grey sunburst finish, a Bigsby vibrato and, of course, King’s favored Varitone switch.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Only 100 Live at the Regal ES-335s will be made, with each mode receiving Gibson’s state-of-the-art Murphy Lab aging to tap into the same vintage aesthetic of King’s original ‘59 six-string.

In terms of specs, the six-string sports a three-ply maple/poplar/maple top, which is joined by back and sides of the same composition. A solid maple centerblock is housed within, and helps secure the two unpotted Custombucker pickups, ABR-1 bridge and '50s reissue Bigsby B7 tailpiece.

Joined to the body is an authentic ‘59 Medium C-shape profile neck, which in turn is topped with a 12”-radius, 22-fret, Nitrocellulose dot-inlayed Indian rosewood fingerboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Other notable appointments include an authentic ‘50s No-Tube truss rod, True Historic Gold Top Hat with Dial Pointer control knobs, and Grover Milk Bottle Rotomatic tuning machines.

It's the latest B.B. King signature guitar to emerge from the Gibson Custom Shop, following the release of a Transparent Ebony-finished Lucille Legacy model a year ago this month.

A few months after that, Epiphone dropped a Cherry-finished version of King's classic Lucille model.

The Live at the Regal ES-335 is available now for $9,999.

Head over to Gibson (opens in new tab) to find out more.