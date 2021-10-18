Gibson unveils Custom Shop recreation of Chuck Berry's 1978 Wine Red ES-355

In celebration of the birthday of Chuck Berry (October 18), Gibson has unveiled a Murphy Lab-aged Custom Shop version of the rock and roll pioneer's 1978 Wine Red ES-355.

Staying true to Berry's original model's spec sheet, the new electric guitar sports an all-maple body with red spruce bracing and F-holes, a three-piece maple neck – with a profile that's been matched to Berry's original model – and a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with custom block inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Gibson 68 Custombucker Alnico 5 humbuckers, controlled via two volume pots, two tone dials and a three-way Switchcraft pickup selector. Other electronics include 500K CTS audio taper potentiometers and ceramic capacitors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

Other historically correct appointments include aged gold hardware, a Tune-O-Matic bridge, bound tortoiseshell pickguard, Maestro Vibrola, Grover tuners, a six-position Varitone switch, and a classic split diamond headstock inlay.

“Chuck Berry was a founding father of rock and roll,” Gibson wrote in a statement accompanying the news. “His stagecraft and musicianship laid the foundation for nearly every genre of rock and popular music. His playing, showmanship, and catalog of music helped launch many musicians' careers, and countless sidemen shared the stage with him. So did his trusted Gibson guitars.”

Limited to only 100 units worldwide, the Chuck Berry 1970s ES-355 is available now for $6,999, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

For more information, head to Gibson.