“The cornerstone just got smoother”: Gibson’s ultra-classy ’70s-era Dark Walnut finish has always been hard to come by – but now it’s been reborn for a range of irresistible new-look models

Gibson has given five of its most popular electric guitars a gorgeously striking Dark Walnut finish.

The namesake Dark Walnut Series – top marks for imagination – comprises a ’60s-style Les Paul Standard, SG Standard, ’70s Flying V, Les Paul Junior, and an ES-345.

The vintage-yet-timeless ’70s-style finish has always been one of Gibson's best, but over the years it has been rather hard to come by, often eschewed in favor of some more orthodox finishes. As per Gibson's observations, it “lets the beauty of the natural wood grain shine through”.

However, it must be noted that no walnut has actually been used in the creation of these guitars –it’s a purely aesthetic choice. All guitars except the ES-345 serve up mahogany bodies and necks, with their rosewood fretboards comprising 22 medium jumbo frets.

For the Les Paul and Flying V models, those necks are carved into a SlimTaper profile. On the Junior, it's a ’50s vintage profile, and a more rounded contour for the SG.

The Les Paul hardware specs include ’60s-style Burstbucker humbuckers, an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, an aluminum Stop Bar, and Grover Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons, and a plain maple cap.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The build “pays tribute to Gibson's Golden Era of Innovation and brings authenticity back to life”, says Gibson.

The SG's hardware differs slightly; 490R and 490T Alnico 2 pickups “provide the power to drive”, with those same Grover tuners augmented by an aluminum Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge with an aluminum Stop Bar.

(Image credit: Gibson)

A pair of ’70s Tribute humbucking pickups, hand-wired to CTS potentiometers and the same chrome hardware as the SG are the headliners on the Flying V. Its fingerboard is also bound.

The Junior, meanwhile, delivers “perfect simplicity and surprising” versatility thanks to its double-cutaway body, wraparound bridge, and Dogear P-90 bridge pickup. As is the tradition with the guitar, there is no neck pickup.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The ES-345 branches out on its own. Concocted with a three-play maple/poplar/maple semi-hollow body, it rocks a solid maple centreblock, while its rounded C-Profile mahogany neck is capped with another rosewood fretboard.

(Image credit: Gibson)

A selection of high-end appointments has been made here, including Calibrated T-Type pickups, a hand-wired control assembly with Orange Drop capacitors, and Vintage Deluxe tuners.

Its lightweight aluminum ABR-1 bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece combo is anchored with steel thumb wheels and studs with gold hardware, giving an extra classy touch.

(Image credit: Gibson)

All Dark Walnut Series guitars are Gibson Exclusives and ship with hardshell guitar cases.

Unsurprisingly, the Junior is the cheapest at $1,699. Ascending in price order, the SG Standard ($1,799), '70s Flying V ($2,499), and Les Paul Standard ($2,599) all follow. At $3,899, the ES-345 stands as the budget blower.

Visit Gibson for more information about the newly released Dark Walnut Series.