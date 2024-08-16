“The cornerstone just got smoother”: Gibson’s ultra-classy ’70s-era Dark Walnut finish has always been hard to come by – but now it’s been reborn for a range of irresistible new-look models

Five iconic Gibson guitars are given the luxurious finish, with premium appointments to boot

Gibson Dark Walnut Series
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has given five of its most popular electric guitars a gorgeously striking Dark Walnut finish.

The namesake Dark Walnut Series – top marks for imagination – comprises a ’60s-style Les Paul Standard, SG Standard, ’70s Flying V, Les Paul Junior, and an ES-345.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.