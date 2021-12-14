Gibson finally releases its first Dave Mustaine signature model, the Flying V EXP

After it was announced way back in February that Dave Mustaine was signing with Gibson and teaming up with the brand for a quartet of new signature guitars, details have been relatively sparse ever since. Yes, we got a glimpse at some images soon after – which revealed three Flying Vs and an acoustic guitar were on the way – though beyond that, Mustaine’s models have been a bit of a mystery.

Well, following a series of cryptic posts from Gibson Brand President Cesar Gueikian, the company has finally officially released its first-ever Dave Mustaine model: the Gibson Flying V EXP.

Listing for $2,799, Mustaine’s debut signature model will be released as part of an ultra-exclusive limited run. And when we say ultra-exclusive, we mean it: the Flying V EXP is currently only available directly over the phone from the Gibson Garage – to order, you have to call 615-933-6000 – and in “very limited quantities”. A wider release is planned for February 2022.

Gibson has also been kind enough to share an in-depth spec sheet, which includes a 25.5” scale length, mahogany body and mahogany neck, as well as a compound radius ebony fretboard fitted with 24 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl “teeth” inlays.

Elsewhere, Mustaine’s order-by-phone Flying V EXP is available in Antique Natural and Silver Metallic, and comes equipped with a GraphTech nut, Tune-O-Matic bridge, Stop Bar tailpiece and Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons.

As for pickups, Mustaine’s signature will strive to serve up Megadeth-appropriate tones through a pair of Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor humbuckers – a signature set belonging to the heavy metal icon. Gibson also references some “custom Dave Mustaine wiring”, though doesn’t elaborate any further as to what this might involve.

The control layout, meanwhile, is pretty straightforward: two volume knobs line up alongside a master tone control and a three-way pickup selector switch.

In an accompanying statement, Gibson said it was “truly honored to be working with Dave Mustaine”, and took time to acknowledge his monumental music successes, as well as a few martial arts achievements.

When the crop of guitars were first announced, Mustaine said, “One of the first albums I ever bought was Kiss Alive. On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best’. Period.

“Years later,” he continued, “I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.”

As we said before, this is the first of four signature Mustaine models, news of which will no doubt be coming in thick and fast now the floodgates have opened.

We will of course keep you up to date with the upcoming Epiphone and Kramer models that are in the pipeline, though in the meantime keep your eyes on Gibson.

Oh, and don't forget to call the Gibson Garage on 615-933-6000 if you want to order the Flying V EXP.