Gibson expands its line of signature acoustics with the luxurious Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower

First teased during the virtual Believe in Music show in January, Gibson has detailed and launched its new Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower acoustic guitar.

Though the original SJ-200 Wildflower was a one-off custom model Gibson made for Petty in the early 90s – around the time of his classic solo album, Wildflowers – this ornate acoustic is based on Petty's own, original SJ-200, and will be limited to just 100 examples, each hand-built in the company's Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.

Like its SJ-200 brethren, the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower boasts a AAA Sitka spruce top, figured quilted maple back and sides, and a flamed maple neck.

Sonically, the acoustic comes equipped with an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup with soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls. It's also fitted with Grover Imperial tuners.

The SJ-200 Wildflower has a number of unique visual appointments, including the 'Wildflower' logo in mother of pearl on the headstock, a “You belong among the wildflowers” lyric decal on the back of the headstock and Petty’s signature engraved on the double pickguard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

As one would expect with a limited, Custom Shop Gibson, the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower ain't a bargain bin item, sporting a $9,999 price tag.

The guitar – which comes with a custom 'Wildflower' case – follows the Orianthi SJ-200 in Gibson's 2021 line of signature acoustics, with a Noel Gallagher signature J-150 seemingly not too far on the horizon.

For more on the guitar, stop by Gibson.