Gibson partners with Orianthi for the luxuriously appointed, fast-playing SJ-200 Acoustic Custom

Back in August, Orianthi shared the first details of her new acoustic collaboration with Gibson. At the time, an Instagram post by the Aussie guitarist revealed a striking red finish and a host of luxury visual appointments, but what lurked under the guitar's hood was left largely to the imagination.

But all you acoustic aficionados out there needn't speculate any longer, as Gibson has finally lifted the lid, introducing the Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic Custom.

Boasting an AAA Sitka spruce top and maple back, Orianthi's SJ-200 is somewhat of a Frankenstein acoustic guitar, with a neck modeled on Gibson's electric ES-345. Other features include a Cherry nitrocellulose lacquer finish, gold Grover Keystone tuners, and a lotus flower-adorned pickguard and fingerboard.

Electronics-wise, the Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic Custom sports an LR Baggs system, with an under-saddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

“Creating a signature acoustic with the amazing Gibson team was truly an honor! I couldn’t be happier!” Orianthi says. “It’s the same full SJ-200 sound, but it plays much faster with a 345 neck on it, and with the modified unique LR Baggs custom pickup, it’s a balanced guitar and cuts through. I can’t wait for you all to be able to pick it up and shred away on it.”

Says Elizabeth Heidt, Global Head of Entertainment Relations for Gibson, “We are thrilled to welcome Orianthi to the Gibson family. We have been fans if her artistry from the start and it is a win for Gibson to have this incredible talented woman join us.”

The Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic Custom is due to be released in May 2021. For more information, head to Gibson.