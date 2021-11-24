Trending

Gibson's limited-edition Flying V Mirror takes flight

The already-eye-catching axe has been made even more head-turning thanks to stylishly appointed black-and-silver accents in this Guitar Center and Musician's Friend exclusive

Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend mean business this Black Friday season, having recently dropped a boatload of store-exclusive electric guitars and acoustic guitars this past week. 

After unveiling its Fender American Ultra Denim models and the Macassar-topped Martin X Series six-strings, Guitar Center was then joined by Musician’s Friend for a special-run line of Gibson Dark SG and Les Paul guitars.

If, after all those releases, you were beginning to think the companies' exclusive-instrument shelf spaces were diminishing, you’d be very wrong indeed.

Now, the retailers have teamed up with Gibson once more for yet another limited-edition model – the Flying V Mirror.

As could probably be surmised from the name, the standout appointment for this particular number is the mirror pickguard, which has been paired with the silver-accented chrome pickup covers and hardware.

Build-wise, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary. A mahogany body is paired with a SlimTaper-profile mahogany neck, which in turn accommodates a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

The 24.75”-scale shredder also comes equipped with 22 medium jumbo frets, dot inlays and a Graph Tech nut, as well as a Stopbar tailpiece and a vintage-style individual saddle bridge – aka, a Tune-O-Matic.

As for pickups, a pair of ceramic Dirty Finger humbuckers – inspired by Gibson’s “super-hot” humbuckers from the 1970s – promise “crunching hefty rhythm” sounds and “blistering lead” tones.

The Dirty Fingers are, as usual, controlled by individual pickup volume knobs, a master tone parameter and three-way selector switch.

There is no word on when the guitars will be available for shipping, though they can be preordered exclusively from Guitar Center and Musician's Friend for $1,899 – the same price as a regular 2021 Flying V.

