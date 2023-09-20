“Gene Simmons is breaking ground again”: Gibson unveils second signature bass guitar for the Kiss icon – and it’s the brand’s first 30.5” scale custom shop model

Last year, Gibson and Gene Simmons teamed up for the G² Thunderbird bass guitar – the Kiss icon’s first signature guitar with Gibson, following the announcement of the pair’s multi-year partnership in 2021.

At the time of the announcement, it was revealed Simmons and Gibson would collaborate on an entire range of G² models, which would span multiple Gibson Brands, including Epiphone and Kramer.

Well, the two parties have now reignited their partnership for another signature four-string – but this time, it isn’t a G².

Instead, Simmons’ second signature model is a limited-edition EB-0 variant, which doubles as the Gibson custom shop’s first 30.5”-scale bass guitar.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Now, this arguably sounds like a bigger deal than it actually is. After all, many of Gibson's standard-run bass models already come equipped with a 30.5" scale length. That includes the SG Standard Bass and Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass, the latter of which shares many similarities with this EB-0.

Still, it's new for a custom shop model, so worth shouting about. Plus, as well as offering up an unorthodox custom shop spec on the functional front, the EB-0 is also a throwback model, taking inspiration from the instrument that the Kiss maestro played throughout the 1970s.

That particular model was a heavily modded example from 1959, which looks practically identical to this new-for-2023 creation. For the original EB-0, Simmons reshaped the neck, refinished the body, replaced and relocated the pickup, added body binding, installed a custom pickguard, swapped out the tuners, and drafted in a replacement high-mass bridge.

All of these quirks are represented in the EB-0, which is limited to only 100 units – making it, consequently, the custom shop’s first bass model to be produced en masse.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

A double-cut mahogany body (finished in Ebony and complemented with single-ply white binding) is joined by a “Gene Simmons 1959 EB-0”-profile neck and 12”-radius Indian rosewood fretboard. A Corian nut, acrylic dot inlays and 20 low profile frets complete the ‘board.

Elsewhere, Grover Mini Bass tuning machines make the cut, as does a Kluson High Mass bridge (which can be top- or through-body-loaded), black four-ply pickguard and “Gene”-embossed truss rod cover.

Tones come by way of a sole SG Bass pickup – situated closer to the bridge, naturally – which is controlled by master volume and tone parameters.

It's also worth noting that the guitar comes in a custom hardcase, and with a load of case candy, including a tin of signature guitar picks.

A post shared by Gibson Custom Shop (@gibsoncustom) A photo posted by on

All things said, it looks like an incredibly classy bass in its own right, and we’d wager those low-end lovers who are nonplussed about the Kiss connection would be tempted by the uniquely spec’d instrument.

Having said that, since this EB-0 is a limited custom shop model – and a signature guitar, no less – all of the above comes at quite a price. $6,499, to be exact.

To find out more, head over to Gibson.