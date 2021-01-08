Gibson announces multi-year partnership with Gene Simmons on custom line of G² guitars and basses

Hot on the heels of the announcement of Gibson’s acquisition of Mesa/Boogie, the company has unveiled another new partnership, this time with Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.

The two entities have teamed up for G², which will offer multiple electric guitar and bass collections across Gibson Brands, including Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer.

The line is debuting with the G² Thunderbird Bass, offered in Ebony with either Silver or Blood Red appointments, and plans are already afoot for a Flying V bass and guitar.

Simmons was recently photographed with the G² Thunderbird Bass prior to Kiss's New Year's Eve show in Dubai.

G² will also feature an entertainment arm, streaming content globally across Gene Simmons and Gibson online and social platforms.

“I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades,” said Simmons, who had recently been playing his own Axe and Punisher models, “and when I heard Gibson’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level.”

“Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art.”

Rehearsing for the show in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/s25FfbUwiYDecember 29, 2020

Added Gibson's Cesar Gueikian, “Gene Simmons is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. Gene’s brain is always working, and I love that about him.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

“When we first connected, we immediately engaged in the most interesting conversations about guitars, entertainment, and business. Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to create music. Expect epic things.”

For more information, head to Gibson.