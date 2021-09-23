Gibson Gives donates $300,000 to Nashville school music programs

Gibson Gives has announced a donation of $300,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools and Music Makes Us to benefit music programs and students in the area.

Music Makes Us – an organization that partners Nashville's schools and their music programs with the local community – will distribute Gibson's donation of guitars and other music equipment across the Nashville school district's music education programs.

The donation includes Gibson electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, 36 amplifiers, 1700 pairs of guitar strings, and 116 guitar stands. The donation also includes 1000 PPE face masks for students and teachers.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“Gibson Gives’ extremely generous donation to Metro Nashville Public Schools and Music Makes Us will make a huge difference for our guitar students and teachers across Nashville and Davidson County as they enjoy being back in classrooms and on stages together,” said Nashville's Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle, in a press release.

“Thank you to Gibson Gives for once again sharing the gift of music with our schools.”

“Part of the mission of Gibson Gives is supporting music education,” added Gibson Gives' Executive Director, Dendy Jarrett. “Music Makes Us through Nashville Public Schools is a fantastic program that bridges a gap between federal funds and school music needs. We are proud to support them right here in our hometown of Nashville.”

The initiative follows a similar Gibson Gives donation of two dozen acoustic guitars to a Bozeman, Montana (the headquarters of the company's acoustic division) high school last September.

For more information on Gibson Gives, stop by the Gibson Foundation.