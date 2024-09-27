“Pat and Joe came to the shop, and he loaned the money to Joe to buy the guitar. He bought it for $250”: Gibson unearths the forgotten history of Joe Staunton’s mystery “Orphanage Burst” – a ‘59 Les Paul like no other

The blues legend – also known as 'The Left-Handed Wizard' – first purchased the LP in 1969, and used it throughout the course of his career as he helped shaped the Irish music scene

Gibson has shared a new mini-documentary that tells the story of the legendary Irish blues guitar player, Joe Staunton – and the 1959 Les Paul ’Burst that remained by his side for much of his career.

In releasing the film, Gibson answers a long-burning question that the firm’s followers have been asking for months: what was that mystery Les Paul that CEO Cesar Gueikian teased on his Instagram account?

