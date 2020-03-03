Trending

Gibson launches the 'Gibson Guitar Riff' with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale at Nashville SC’s inaugural Major League Soccer game

New tradition will be performed on 'The Guitar' to hype up the crowd before future games

The Nashville Soccer Club played its first-ever Major League Soccer match on February 29, and Gibson joined its hometown team to debut a new tradition that it has christened the 'Gibson Guitar Riff'.

The Gibson Guitar Riff takes place before each SC home game, with a different artist coming out to psych up the crowd with 30 seconds of electric guitar riffing on what Gibson has dubbed 'The Guitar' - a 1968 Les Paul Hero customized by Gibson in Nashville SC’s yellow-and-black team colors.

For the inaugural performance Gibson drafted Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, who grabbed the Les Paul Hero for some dramatic drop-D riff shredding in front of the Backline supporters’ section at Nissan Stadium.

Tonight History is being made. Major League Soccer has finally arrived to the city of Nashville TN! As some of you well know, every team has a tradition to start off the game. So our friends at @mls and our beautiful family at Gibson teamed up to make the team a guitar. Our Nashville tradition? 30 seconds of an original riff on this guitar! What better way to symbolize the very heart of music city?! And who gets to write and perform the first riff ever tonight? Me!! It’s truly such an honor to be chosen to not only represent myself as a woman and a musician but to represent the amazing Rock n Roll community here in Nashville. The whole thing goes down at 7 cst! Nashville vs Atlanta! See you all tonight! LZZY HALE

Said Hale, “It’s truly such an honor to be chosen to not only represent myself as a woman and a musician but to represent the amazing rock ‘n’ roll community here in Nashville.”

The Gibson Guitar Riff will be performed throughout the season by different Gibson artists before the kickoff - it remains to be seen whether it will be the same riff each time, or whether different artists will offer their own take on the format.