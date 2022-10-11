Gibson has launched its own pickup shop

For almost a century, Gibson has made its own well-regarded pickups for its legendary electric guitars.

Now, the company has opened a new online shop that will exclusively sell electric guitar pickups in much the same way the company sells its electric guitars. Similarly to the company's six-string offerings, Gibson's pickups have been split into Historic, Original and Modern Collections.

“Our updated lineup has been categorized into Original, Modern and Historic collections to be in harmony with our Original, Modern and Historic guitar collections,” explains Jason Davidson, Gibson's archives curator and director of product development.

“The Original collection includes pickups based on our original designs, from the classic P-90 Dogear single coil to the Dirty Fingers humbucker. The Modern Collection includes pickups built for more modern tones and includes 4-conductor wiring to allow a variety of switching options, and our Historic Collection launches with the aftermarket debut of the Custombucker, previously available exclusively on Gibson Custom Shop guitars.”

Gibson Historic Custombucker (Double Black, True Historic Gold Cover, 2-Conductor, Unpotted, Alnico 3, 8K)
Gibson Historic Custombucker (Zebra, 2-Conductor, Unpotted, Alnico 3, 8K)
Gibson Historic Custombucker (Matched Set, Double Black, True Historic Nickel Covers, 2-Conductor, Unpotted, Alnico 3, 8K)

Solely featuring varieties of the aforementioned Custombucker – with four individual pickups and two matched sets – the Historic Collection is at the high end of Gibson's pickup range.

Prices range from $229 – for an unpotted, 2-Conductor Alnico 3, 8K Custombucker – to $499, for a matched set of two unpotted 2-Conductor Alnico 3, 8K Custombuckers with historic gold covers.

Gibson Original '57 Classic (Double Black, Gold Cover, 2-Conductor, Potted, Alnico 2, 8K)
Gibson Original '57 Classic (Zebra, 2-Conductor, Potted, Alnico 2, 8K)
Gibson Original P-90 Soapbar (Cream Cover, 2-Conductor, Potted, Alnico 5, 8K)

By far the largest of the three lines, the Original Collection features a variety of Gibson designs, including both dogear and soapbar P-90s, mini-humbuckers, a "'70s tribute" unit, and a "'57 Classic."

Prices range from $119 – for individual P90s – to $169, for select individual '57 Classics.

Gibson Modern 490R "Modern Classic" (Rhythm, Double Black, Gold Cover, 4-Conductor, Potted, Alnico 2, 8K)
Gibson Modern 498T "Hot Alnico" (Treble, Double Black, Chrome Cover, 4-Conductor, Potted, Alnico 5, 14.2K)
Gibson Modern 496R "Hot Ceramic" (Rhythm, Double Black, 4-Conductor, Potted, Ceramic, 8.4K)

The Modern Collection, meanwhile, is the most affordable of the trio, and features the company's 490R, 498T and 500T pickup designs, among others. All pickups in the Modern line are either $99 or $119, except for the gold-plated 490R, which rings up at $129.

All of Gibson's Historic, Original and Modern collection pickups are available now.

For more on each of the units, visit Gibson (opens in new tab).