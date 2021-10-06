Gibson announces new Ebony and Vintage Cherry SG Special finishes plus travel case range

Gibson has unveiled two new finish options for the SG Special: Ebony and Vintage Cherry.

The new colors, offered as part of the firm’s core American Original range, look to be replacing the existing SG Special finishes (Faded Pelham Blue and Vintage Sparkling Burgundy), so if you were after one of those, don’t hang around.

In addition to the new finishes, Gibson has also announced four new gigbag options.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Top of the list are the new Premium Softcase and Deluxe Protector Case. The former comes in a choice of leather-esque brown, black and cream vinyl exteriors, with a plush interior, two accessory compartments and padded handle, plus a very nice golden stitched Gibson logo.

(Image credit: Gibson)

For guitarists who need a case that can take a few knocks, the firm has also debuted its new Deluxe Protector Case (available for Les Paul and SG models).

(Image credit: Gibson)

It’s got a polyethylene shell, four-latches, a TSA-approved lock and black powder coated finish. Inside there's a '70s-inspired blue plush interior that looks like it should keep your SG/LP very snug. In fact, we would like to see it made into a fashionable coat...

Head to Gibson.com for more information.