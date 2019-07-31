Gibson Shows Off New Johnny Winter Firebird V, Other Custom Shop Models at Summer NAMM

Gibson displayed a slew of fresh product at this year’s summer NAMM convention, and for those that weren’t able to check out the new guitars in person the company has shared a video tour of some of the highlighted Custom Shop instruments.

Chief among these, as seen in the video above, is a new artist model Johnny Winter Firebird V, featuring an aged white finish, stock tailpiece and other signature touches.

Additionally, Gibson’s Mark Agnesi shows off the two-pickup version of the Dave Amato Signature Axcess Les Paul, the new Brian Ray '62 SG Junior with a single dog-eared P-90 and ebony block with Maestro vibrola and the Lee Roy Parnell Signature 1959 Les Paul Standard.

There’s also the new Historic ’64 SG, fresh Gold Top finishes, single and double-cut Juniors and Specials, a Flying V Custom with figured top and abalone inlays and the 60th anniversary ’59 Les Paul burst in 10 finishes.

For more information on all the new gear and more, head to Gibson.