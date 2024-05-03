“A cache of beautiful gear used in the studio and on tour”: Gilby Clarke is selling his Guns N’ Roses, Slash’s Snakepit and Heart gear on Reverb

Gilby Clarke has launched a Reverb store featuring a “cache of beautiful gear the guitarist used in the studio and on tour with Guns N' Roses, Heart, and more.”

The guitarist – who replaced Izzy Stradlin in GNR during the Use Your Illusion tour in 1991 – has listed over 60 items, including mint condition guitars, guitar amps, and stomped-on effects pedals.

Two standout listings include a custom-made ESP Telecaster-style guitar, modeled after Clarke's much-loved '68 Telecaster, and a pristine condition 1975 Gretsch White Falcon. Notably, the ESP was used by Clarke during his Guns N’ Roses and Slash's Snakepit days, and also starred in the former's performances of Wild Horses.

There's another Snakepit axe in the form of an ESP Custom Shop Hybrid II that Clarke played on the Late Show with David Letterman. It features a bridge humbucker and a “typical Fender-style” neck pickup.

“It's an interesting combo,” says the listing, “but it sounds great.”

(Image credit: Gilby Clarke Reverb Store)

There are several Fender amps listed, including a Deluxe combo and multiple Bassman heads, though the one that Clarke used during Heart's '03 tour has already sold.

18 pedals had also been put up for sale, but they have already been sold. The list included a Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby, an Electro-Harmonix Screaming Bird, and a Coffin Case BDFX-1 Blood Drive “used on many recordings in Gilby's studio.”

(Image credit: Gilby Clarke Reverb Store)

If blowing your life savings on a '70s Thinline Tele isn't your bag, cheaper listings still available include a Kustom '72 Coupe ($690) – because who doesn't want an amp on wheels?! – and a signed poster ($400).

Check out the full listings over on Reverb.

Kiko Loureiro also recently opened up a Reverb store to sell off a load of his Megadeth equipment.