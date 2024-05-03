“A cache of beautiful gear used in the studio and on tour”: Gilby Clarke is selling his Guns N’ Roses, Slash’s Snakepit and Heart gear on Reverb

Clarke is clearing out his inventory, with everything from a guitar that featured in Slash’s Snakepit videos to amps and pedals all up for grabs

Gilby Clarke has launched a Reverb store featuring a “cache of beautiful gear the guitarist used in the studio and on tour with Guns N' Roses, Heart, and more.”

The guitarist – who replaced Izzy Stradlin in GNR during the Use Your Illusion tour in 1991 – has listed over 60 items, including mint condition guitars, guitar amps, and stomped-on effects pedals.

