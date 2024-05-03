“A cache of beautiful gear used in the studio and on tour”: Gilby Clarke is selling his Guns N’ Roses, Slash’s Snakepit and Heart gear on Reverb

Clarke is clearing out his inventory, with everything from a guitar that featured in Slash’s Snakepit videos to amps and pedals all up for grabs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gilby Clarke has launched a Reverb store featuring a “cache of beautiful gear the guitarist used in the studio and on tour with Guns N' Roses, Heart, and more.”
The guitarist – who replaced Izzy Stradlin in GNR during the Use Your Illusion tour in 1991 – has listed over 60 items, including mint condition guitars, guitar amps, and stomped-on effects pedals.
Two standout listings include a custom-made ESP Telecaster-style guitar, modeled after Clarke's much-loved '68 Telecaster, and a pristine condition 1975 Gretsch White Falcon. Notably, the ESP was used by Clarke during his Guns N’ Roses and Slash's Snakepit days, and also starred in the former's performances of Wild Horses.
There's another Snakepit axe in the form of an ESP Custom Shop Hybrid II that Clarke played on the Late Show with David Letterman. It features a bridge humbucker and a “typical Fender-style” neck pickup.
“It's an interesting combo,” says the listing, “but it sounds great.”
There are several Fender amps listed, including a Deluxe combo and multiple Bassman heads, though the one that Clarke used during Heart's '03 tour has already sold.
18 pedals had also been put up for sale, but they have already been sold. The list included a Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby, an Electro-Harmonix Screaming Bird, and a Coffin Case BDFX-1 Blood Drive “used on many recordings in Gilby's studio.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
If blowing your life savings on a '70s Thinline Tele isn't your bag, cheaper listings still available include a Kustom '72 Coupe ($690) – because who doesn't want an amp on wheels?! – and a signed poster ($400).
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.