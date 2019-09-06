Trending

Give your guitar some vintage tonal mojo with Supro's new pickup range

Super Alnico, Vistatone, PAF, Gold Foil and Gold Foil Mini pickups now available

Supro pickups
Gold Foil (Image credit: Supro USA)

Supro’s resurgence and rapidly expanding range of electric guitars has been one of the six-string success stories of recent years, and now you can snap up those models’ retro tones with the availability of standalone Supro pickups.

Five types of pickup are available: Super Alnico, Vistatone, PAF, Gold Foil and Gold Foil Mini.

Supro pickups

Gold Foil Mini (Image credit: Supro USA)

The Gold Foil and Gold Foil Mini are high-output single coils, featuring a ‘Field Coil’ design, promising a wide, broad tonal response for guitar and bass.

Super Alnico single coils, meanwhile, boast an overwound coil for more midrange bite and top-end clarity.

Supro pickups

Vistatone (Image credit: Supro USA)


Supro pickups

Super Alnico (Image credit: Supro USA)

Dan Auerbach and Jack White fans will want to check out the Vistatone, which was made popular by those pawn-shop guitar revivalists, thanks to its fat tone, which pairs well with fuzz and tube amp overdrive.

Supro pickups start at $89 - head on over to Supro USA for more.