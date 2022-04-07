Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon, leaves the Eagles after a four-year run filling in for his late father

Deacon Frey, the son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, has departed the band after filling in for his late father for the past four-and-a-half years.

In a statement posted to the Eagles’ website (opens in new tab), the band confirmed Deacon will be leaving the iconic rock outfit to “forge his own path”, and said they’ll “support him in whatever he wished to pursue in the years ahead”.

The group also went on to say the door will remain open for Deacon, should he wish to join the Eagles onstage for future gigs.

“Deacon Frey has devoted the past four-and-a-half years to carrying on his father’s legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path,” the statement read. “We understand completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.

“In the wake of his dad’s demise,” the band continued, “Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career.

“We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon’s Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires.

“We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career.”

Glenn Frey, who co-founded Eagles in 1971 with Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Henley, passed away in 2016 at the age of 67. His son, along with Vince Gill, was drafted in to fill Glenn’s place in 2017, and has been touring with Eagles ever since.

There’s been no word if a replacement guitarist will be recruited, meaning the current lineup – comprising Gill, Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit – will continue operating as a quartet for the foreseeable future.

The band are set to continue their 2022 tour, which will resume on April 19 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The 18-date stint around Europe and North America will conclude on June 26 at Hyde Park in London.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to the Eagles’ website (opens in new tab).