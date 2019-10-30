Go trick-or-treating with Neunaber's Special Edition Halloween Neuron pedal

Neunaber is getting in on the Halloween fun with the release of a limited edition skull graphic version of the company’s Neuron drive/preamp effect pedal.

Aside from the new orange-on-black graphic, the special edition stompbox boasts the same features as the original Neuron, including gain, compression and level knobs, a three-band EQ (low, mid, high) with additional controls for tightness and presence, adjustable studio-quality noise reduction, a switchable speaker simulator for running direct and true bypass switching.

Additionally, up to six presets can be stored and recalled via the footswitch, and as many as 24 presets can be accessed via a MIDI controller.

The Special Edition Halloween Neuron is available for pre-order until midnight on, well, Halloween – October 31.

To grab one before they disappear, go trick or treating over at Neunaber.