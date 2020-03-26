Godin hits the big leagues with the Stadium HT single-cut electric guitar

Godin Guitars has introduced the Stadium HT single cut electric guitar.

The new model boast a “super-light” Canadian Laurentian basswood string-through body and hard rock maple neck, with a choice of rosewood (Trans White model) or maple (Matte Black and Havana Brown finishes) fingerboard.

Pickups are a custom Godin Cajun single-coil at the bridge and Godin GS-3 at the neck, and there’s also a custom T-Ashtray hardtail bridge with brass saddles and vintage-style control plate with volume, tone and slanted three-way switch.

Image 1 of 3 Stadium HT Matte Black (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Stadium HT Trans White (Image credit: Godin Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Stadium HT Havana Brown (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The guitar is available in three “acoustic-inspired” finishes (Trans White, Matte Black and Havana Brown) that, according to Godin, offer “vintage look and feel, all the while allowing the guitar to breathe and resonate more freely, and genuinely age and wear as you play it for that weathered look.”

The Stadium HT is offered for $649. For more information, head to Godin.