Godin launches nylon-string Multiac Grand Concert Deluxe acoustic-electric

Godin Guitars has announced the latest addition to its Multiac series, the Multiac Grand Concert Deluxe.

A nylon-string acoustic-electric guitar, the Multiac Grand Concert Deluxe features a build consisting of a two-chambered solid mahogany body and a pressure-tested solid cedar top.

Its built-in LR Baggs preamp system allows the user to take the sound from the bridge and blend it with the guitar's Lyric Mic, promising to “capture the most musical and airy subtleties within the notes”.

Additionally, the Lyric Mic is designed to allow the guitar's top to come to life, aiding touch-sensitive percussive tapping and rhythmic playing.

The company claims the new addition “offers a degree of sophistication and performance like no other in the realm of modern nylon guitars”.

Like the other models in the Multiac series, the Grand Concert Deluxe is designed to be amplified in loud environments without risk of feedback.

Other features include a mahogany bolt-on neck, Richlite bridge and fingerboard and a 2" GraphTech nut.

The Multiac Grand Concert Deluxe is available now for $1,795. For more information, head to Godin Guitars.