Godin’s Radium-X is a chambered electric with an acoustic alter-ego

By published

The Canadian crossover specialist is back with this earthily-styled, flexible hybrid electric guitar build that offers a choice of piezo or magnetic pickup tones

Godin Radium-X
(Image credit: Godin)

Godin has unveiled the Radium-X, which promises to offer both acoustic and electric guitar tones, thanks to its innovative LR Baggs X-Bridge.

The Radium-X is the latest model in the brand’s ongoing experiment in blurring the lines between electric and acoustic guitar builds. You would be forgiven though, on hearing the name Radium-X, to expect some shining, futuristic looking thing – a Delorean instrument. 

Godin Radium-X

Godin Radium-X in Natural finish (Image credit: Godin)

Instead, the Canadian luthier has presented a more traditional looking T-style build with a grain-y, naturalistic construction, but make no mistakes – the forward-thinking tech is still there, it’s just hidden beneath the surface.

There’s a chambered mahogany body capped with a carved swamp ash top, a mahogany neck and a 25.5”-scale rosewood fingerboard. It’s loaded with a thoroughly flexible HH configuration of a Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2 at the neck and Bare Knuckle Boot Camp True Grit Zebra at the bridge.

Godin describes the sounds available from the pairing as “capable of delivering powerful, warm distortion to clear, glassy tones”. Indeed, on paper it certainly should provide a lot of versatility, but the Radium-X expands the tonal possibilities even further thanks to the addition of an LR Baggs X-Bridge vibrato. 

This combines an undersaddle piezo with a built-in preamp and enables the Radium-X to tap into acoustic-style tones (via the piezo) and blend them with its traditional magnetic pickups, without active circuitry.

Godin Radium-X

(Image credit: Godin)

The selection is controlled via a mini-toggle (offering piezo, magnetic or blend options) and an acoustic volume control. Alongside this is a more traditional setup of volume and tone controls and a three-way pickup selector (mounted on the upper horn) for the humbuckers.

Finally, the Radium-X offers dual outputs, meaning you can direct the X-Bridge and magnetic pickup outputs along different signal paths, if so desired. 

The Radium-X is available in Natural and Rustic Burst finishes with an expected retail price of around $2,250. For more information, head to Godin’s site (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.