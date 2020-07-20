Trending

Godin rebrands La Patrie classical guitars with the new Godin Nylon Series of acoustics

By

New line-up offers a variety of tonewoods, design elements, electronics and price points

Arena Flame Maple CW Crescent II Dual Source EQ (top) and Arena Pro CW Bourbon Burst Crescent II Dual Source EQ (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Canadian nylon-string acoustic guitar builder La Patrie - one of five acoustic brands under the Godin banner, which also includes Seagull, Norman, Simon & Patrick, and Art & Lutherie - has been rebranded under the Godin name, with the company introducing a new line of classical models as the Godin Nylon Series.

The Godin Nylon Series promises high-grade and lightweight tonewoods, select pressure tested solid tops, mahogany necks, a slight fretboard radius for incredible playing comfort and “top-quality” optional electronics in a nylon-string guitar.

The series offers a variety of models. At the high end is the Arena Pro CW Bourbon Burst Crescent II Dual Source EQ, which features a solid spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, a richlite fingerboard and a Bourbon Burst finish.

Other offerings include the Collection and Presentation models, the midrange Concert and Concert CW designs and the entry-level Etude and Motif. 

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The models will continue to be built in La Patrie, Quebec, and range in price from $479 – $1,099.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.