Godin rebrands La Patrie classical guitars with the new Godin Nylon Series of acoustics

Canadian nylon-string acoustic guitar builder La Patrie - one of five acoustic brands under the Godin banner, which also includes Seagull, Norman, Simon & Patrick, and Art & Lutherie - has been rebranded under the Godin name, with the company introducing a new line of classical models as the Godin Nylon Series.

The Godin Nylon Series promises high-grade and lightweight tonewoods, select pressure tested solid tops, mahogany necks, a slight fretboard radius for incredible playing comfort and “top-quality” optional electronics in a nylon-string guitar.

The series offers a variety of models. At the high end is the Arena Pro CW Bourbon Burst Crescent II Dual Source EQ, which features a solid spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, a richlite fingerboard and a Bourbon Burst finish.

Other offerings include the Collection and Presentation models, the midrange Concert and Concert CW designs and the entry-level Etude and Motif.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The models will continue to be built in La Patrie, Quebec, and range in price from $479 – $1,099.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.