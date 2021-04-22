Godin unveils sub–$500 performer-friendly acoustic guitar amplifier, the ASG-8 120

Godin has expanded its catalog of acoustic guitar amps with the release of its Acoustic Solutions ASG-8 120 – a new offering that was "redeveloped and redesigned with the performing acoustic musician in mind".

Featuring a lightweight cabinet that houses an eight-inch woofer and one-inch tweeter, the 120-watt amp provides two channels with XLR and ¼” inputs for microphones and acoustic guitars, a master volume control and a +24V phantom power switch.

The amp also aims to deliver a hands-on tone-sculpting experience through an easy-to-use control layout containing Gain, Bass, Mid and Treble controls, as well as dedicated Resonance and Reverb knobs.

Other onboard effects include Echo, Flange and two types of different Choruses, which are chosen via a single selector switch and adjusted through an Effect Depth control.

Output-wise, the ASG-8 120 boasts an XLR MIX DI out, said to be suitable for sending signals to the front of house in larger venues, as well as a headphone output for quieter practice sessions.

Alongside a conventional aux output, a built-in Bluetooth connector also makes the cut in a bid to give guitarists the ability to play along with backing tracks streamed from smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Final functional appointments appear in the form of a footswitch jack, an angled cabinet to use the amp as an on-stage monitor and a Mute switch, a nifty addition that seeks to eliminate any popping jack noises when switching guitars.

Available in Black or Semi-Gloss Wood colorways, the Godin Acoustic Solutions ASG-8 120 is available now for $499.

For more information, head over to Godin.