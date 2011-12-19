Gojira Post Third Studio Webisode

Gojira are hard at work on their new album, the follow-up to 2008's The Way of All Flesh, and have just posted the latest in-the-studio webisode featuring bassist Jean-Michel Labadie laying down tracks for the new record. You can check out the video below.

The band recently inked a deal with Roadrunner Records for the release of their new studio album, which should see the light of day in 2012.

There's still no word as to the fate of the long-awaited Sea Shepherd EP, although one track featuring Meshuggah's Fredrik Thordendal and Devin Townsend has appeared online.