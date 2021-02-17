Gojira release hard-hitting new single Born For One Thing, announce new album Fortitude

French metal heavyweights Gojira have announced their seventh studio album – and first in almost five years – Fortitude.

Those following the band on social media will have seen the band's latest post, a cryptic image of 11 symbols and a link to a page on their website entitled '430'. Well, you needn't decipher these clues any longer, as the 11-track record is scheduled to arrive April 30 via Roadrunner Records.

In the meantime, you can check out the video for the album's first single Born For One Thing – in which frontman Joe Duplantier wields his new Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas signature model – below.

On the track's anti-consumerist message – which was partially inspired by Tibetan and Thai philosophers, Duplantier says, “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things.

“Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

On the record as a whole, the band explains, “Fortitude is a collection of songs urging humanity to imagine a new world – and then make it happen.”

Available for preorder now, the album was recorded and produced by Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio – Gojira's Queens headquarters – and mixed by veteran rock and metal engineer Andy Wallace.

And if you want to hone your Gojira tone in anticipation of the record, take a look at Neural DSP's Archetype: Gojira, which it dubs the “heaviest plugin in the universe”.

You can check out the Fortitude's tracklisting and artwork below:

Born For One Thing Amazonia Another World Hold On New Found Fortitude The Chant Sphinx Into The Storm The Trails Grind