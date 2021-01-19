Neural DSP unleashes Archetype: Gojira, the “heaviest plugin in the universe”

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Gojira electric guitar player Joe Duplantier has become the latest artist to land a signature Neural DSP plugin.

Touted as the “heaviest plugin in the universe,” the new Archetype: Gojira offers everything from clean, mellow ambient sounds to the “most obliterating” high-gain tones.

Archetype: Gojira boasts three amps: Clean, which also provides cranked, natural tube saturation; Rust, offering massive gain sweep; and the ultra-gain Hot.

Additionally, there’s a host of effects, including Overdrive, Distortion, Phaser, Chorus, Delay and Reverb, as well as an onboard nine-band graphic EQ and a cab sim with hundreds of IRs designed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood.

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

And the plugin wouldn’t be Gojira-worthy without some top-notch pitch-shifting sounds, in this case via two brand-new Neural DSP algorithms: Wow (a MIDI-programmable pitch shifter pedal with three different modes) and Oct (a polyphonic octaver pedal capable of adding two independent octaves, -1 and -2, below the dry signal). Turn them on and nail your Stranded tones instantly.

Archetype: Gojira is available now for $159, and you can also give it a spin with a 14-day free trial.

For more information, head to Neural DSP.