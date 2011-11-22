Gojira Talk New Album, Signing with Roadrunner Records

If you're a Gojira fan, you're probably starting to go a bit stir crazy waiting for new material from the Duplantiers and crew. Luckily, the band recently hit the recording studio and inked a deal with Roadrunner Records, so it looks like the follow-up to 2008's The Way of All Flesh will see the light of day in 2012.

The guys over at Metal Sucks recently caught up with Joe and Mario Duplantier to catch up on a number of topics, and you can read a couple of excerpts below.

On if they feel any pressure following up their last album: MARIO: "Of course a little pressure, because when people say that they can’t wait to hear the album, it’s a message, and we receive the message. So we have to make a good album. At the same time, we want to make a good album because it’s a way for us to be balanced in our lives. We sing what we believe. We have to be proud of our music. It’s not about just making a CD and giving it to the fans. We have to do something essential for us. Usually when we are proud of our music, we know that most of the people will enjoy it, too."

On signing with Roadrunner Records: JOE: "For us, the way that we see it is we really needed a platform for the band to be promoted and distributed properly. We’ve been in touch with a lot of labels lately since we finished our contract with Listenable [who released the band's three previous albums]. To go on with Listenable was not an option, even though we had excellent relations with them. We really needed a bigger platform, and Roadrunner offered us an am amazing deal. They have been super into the band for years and years. They have been… I would not say 'chasing us,' but… well, I would say 'chasing us,' but they would say 'interested.'"

