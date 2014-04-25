Golden Gods: Ace Frehley and Zakk Wylde Present Best Guitarist Award to Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance; Black Sabbath Win Album of the Year

This past Wednesday night, April 23, at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, Zakk Wylde and Ace Frehley presented the first-ever Dimebag Darrell Best Guitarist Award.

The nominees included Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, Zoltan Bathory & Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch, Munky & Head of Korn and Synyster Gates & Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold.

Find out who wins in the video below, which also happens to include the presentation of the annual Album of the Year award. This year, the honor went to none other than Black Sabbath. On hand to accept the award was the Iron Man himself, Tony Iommi.

