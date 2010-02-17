Good Fight Music: New Label Launches

A new entertainment powerhouse is getting ready to take the world by storm. Good Fight Entertainment, founded by industry veterans Paul Conroy and Carl Severson, have launched a new management company with a music and sports division, along with a new record label, Good Fight Music.

Pioneers in the hardcore and metal scenes, and former partners at Ferret Music, Warner Music and ChannelZERO, Conroy and Severson have proven track records for innovative thinking and unwavering tenacity. Their abundance of experience has taught them how to spot cutting edge talent and propel them into the spotlight. To obtain maximum visibility for its releases, Good Fight Entertainment's record label, Good Fight Music, has partnered with Sony's RED distribution, which distributed Ferret for six years before their merger with Warner's Independent Label Group. During that time, Conroy and Severson helped launch the careers of numerous hardcore and metal outfits, including Killswitch Engage, Every Time I Die, and From Autumn To Ashes, while taking the likes of In Flames, The Devil Wears Prada, Chimaira, Madball and more to previously unachieved levels of success.

"I and all at RED couldn't be more pleased to be back in business with Carl Severson and Paul Conroy and their new label, Good Fight,” says RED president Bob Morelli. “As we begin 2010 with all the challenges and opportunities that we will deal with, working with Carl and Paul gives us a better chance for success. They are on the cutting musical edge, whether it will be with their label, as managers, in touring or other entrepreneurial initiatives."

Of their new endeavor, Carl Severson states, "We've built a company that is in a unique position to rise to the challenges of the evolving music industry. We've been on the front lines as digital has become the medium of choice for music marketing and commerce and we've grown with it, embraced the opportunities it's presented. Paul, myself, our staff; we have the resolve to thrive in this climate. Good Fight Entertainment is the culmination of our experiences as artists, band members, managers, musicians and executives. We have the opportunity to work with people who believe in us as much as we believe in them. This is a very exciting time for us."

The first Good Fight Music releases, Cancer Bats' Bears, Mayors, Scraps and Bones and Son of Aurelius’ The Farthest Reaches, are both scheduled to be unleashed April 13. Future releases from the already substantial Good Fight family of artists will include new albums by Rosaline, I Am Abomination, This or the Apocalypse, Conditions, Madball and the newly reunited Disembodied.

“I'm very excited and honored to be a part of Good Fight,” says Madball front man Freddy Cricien. “I've worked with Carl and Paul for some years now. I've developed a friendship there that goes beyond business. Some say friendship and business don't mix, in this case they are wrong. We are all very passionate about music and it will translate through this new vehicle, Good Fight Entertainment. It's the next chapter and Madball is glad to be a part of the movement.”

The music management division of Good Fight Entertainment boasts an already established roster of heavyweights, including August Burns Red, Behemoth, Between the Buried and Me, Bless the Fall, Cannibal Corpse, Children of Bodom, Chiodos, Every Time I Die, Holy Grail, Job For a Cowboy, among several others. The talent and eclecticism of their clientele is unparalleled in heavy music.

