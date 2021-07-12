A new instrumental album featuring Guthrie Govan, Bumblefoot, Jack Gardiner and more is arriving later this month

A new instrumental album – featuring electric guitar virtuosos like Guthrie Govan, Bumblefoot and Jack Gardiner – is set to be released later this month.

The album in question is observables, the debut full-length from ANYWHEREDOOR, a project helmed by agent and manager Kris Claerhout.

Faced with unexpected downtime last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Claerhout began working on some new, electronic-flavored tracks. Claerhout sent one to his friend, Per Nilsson, who not only added some guitar, but suggested Claerhout contact some of his other guitar hero pals to add parts to the other tracks he had been working on.

Before long, Claerhout had rounded up the likes of Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Guthrie Govan, Jack Gardiner, Jen Majura, Mattias Eklundh and more to appear on the album. Not a bad guest list at all!

Set for a July 30 release, observables was produced by Claerhout himself. You can check out a preview of the album above, and its cover art and track list below.

ANYWHEREDOOR – observables: