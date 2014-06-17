Grammy Museum Honors SRV with New Exhibit, 'Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan'

The Grammy Museum has unveiled an exhibit honoring one of the world's most revered blues guitarists, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. The exhibit is titled Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues Of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The exhibit, which is guest-curated by Stevie's brother, Jimmie Vaughan, will run through July 2015 and is presented on the Grammy Museum's fourth floor.

“I'm excited to partner with the Grammy Museum to honor my brother and his music,” Jimmie said. “I know Stevie’s many fans will enjoy this exhibit, as many of his personal, never-before-seen items will be on display. I hope by doing this, it will remind people of the incredible musician he was and all the music and love he gave to the world. I miss him every day."

The exhibit features several of Stevie's guitars (including his famous "Number One" Fender Stratocaster), stage outfits, handwritten lyrics, concert posters, touring items, family photographs and much more.

For more information about the exhibit, visit grammymuseum.org.