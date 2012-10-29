Green Day Cancel Remaining 2012 Tour Dates, Bump Up Release of '¡Tré!'

With frontman Billie Joe Armstrong still in rehab for the foreseeable future, Green Day have been forced to cancel their remaining 2012 tour dates; they've also postponed a slate of shows scheduled for January and February of next year.

"Obviously the timing for this isn't ideal, but Billie Joe's well-being is our main concern," said bassist Mike Dirnt in an official statement, which also provided a bit of good news for Green Day fans in the form of an earlier release date for ¡Tré!, the third album in their trilogy.

"We feel bad we have to delay our tour, so to make up for it we want to give our fans the music earlier than we had planned," said drummer Tré Cool. "If we couldn't be there to play it for you live, the least we could do was give you the next best thing."

¡Tré! is now slated for a December 11 release date, up from January 15. ¡Dos! is still due out November 15, with ¡Uno! already available.

For the full story on Green Day's ambitious trilogy of albums, pick up the November 2012 issue of Guitar World in our online store here.