Green Day Debut 15 New Songs at Surprise California Show

If it wasn't surprising enough for fans that Green Day played a last-minute show at the Tiki Bar 1700 Placentia in Costa Mesa, California this past week, the band also debuted 15 new songs.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said in a recent interviews that the band were in the studio writing new material for the follow-up to 2009's 21st Century Breakdown, but this show may be the first real indicator of how far along the band is in the process.

According to Green Day fansite greendayauthority.com, titles of new songs included "8th Avenue Serenade," "Too Young to Die" and "Nuclear Family." The band also reportedly played a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Goodbye To Romance."

Green Day released a live album earlier this year titled Awesome As Fuck.