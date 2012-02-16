Green Day Post "First Day in the Studio" Video

As we announced earlier this week, Green Day have entered the studio to officially start working on their next album.

Below is a just-released (and very brief) clip of the band's first day in the studio. The clip was filmed Tuesday in Oakland, California.

The new album will be the follow-up to 2009's 21st Century Breakdown.

As previously noted, Green Day have played a number of surprise shows over the last year, often playing sets comprised of entirely new songs.

You can watch video of the band performing one new tune, "Carpe Diem," here.