Green Day to Sell Guitars and Other Gear on Reverb.com

Online musical instrument marketplace Reverb.com has partnered with Green Day to launch the Official Green Day Reverb Shop, which will feature more than 100 pieces of gear used on tour and in the studio by the band throughout their career. The shop will feature items from every member of the band, including nearly 50 of Billie Joe Armstrong’s personal guitars.

“Every guitar has its own character. Each one reflects who you are—the kind of songwriter you are, the kind of guitar player that you are. Used guitars, in particular, come with a history to them. I love the character you can see looking at a fretboard that’s been used,” said Armstrong, who sold several guitars, amps, and more on Reverb just over a year ago. “After 30 years of collecting odds and ends and really good stuff...I have to sell some of it off.”

Among the instruments Armstrong is putting up for sale include the Harmony Stella parlor acoustic he used to record “F.O.D.” from Green Day’s seminal 1994 effort, Dookie, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The guitar, which was one of the first that Armstrong ever owned, still retains the original board tape set to the intonation and the same guitar strings. Armstrong is also selling the Marshall 4x12 Cabinets used on the tours to support Dookie and the follow up, Insomniac. The cabs, which have been a staple in Green Day shows since 1994, still have residue from the legendary mud fight that ensued during the band’s 1994 Woodstock performance.

Harmony Stella parlor

Other guitars in the Official Green Day Reverb Shop include:

- A rare 1958 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top guitar that was one of Armstrong’s favorite guitars to play in the studio and around the house. The guitar was also used at a number of Longshot and Coverups shows.

- The 2011 TV Yellow Gibson Les Paul Junior guitar that Armstrong smashed during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. The guitar has been put back together and is now playable.

- A Fifties Gibson ES-125 TCD electric guitar used live on tour in support of 21st Century Breakdown, Uno... Dos... Tré!, and Revolution Radio.

- A Fifties Gibson ES-140T electric guitar that Armstrong used on the tour bus throughout the Green Day tour supporting American Idiot.

- A 1972 Fender Telecaster Deluxe electric guitar that Armstrong used live on the 21st Century Breakdown World Tour.

- A Seventies Gibson L6-S electric guitar that was hand-painted by Armstrong and used live on tour.

- A Gibson Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Junior signed by Armstrong and a Gibson Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Special electric guitar that took Armstrong nearly two years of prototyping to create with Gibson.

Additionally, the shop will feature more than 20 pieces of studio gear and nearly a dozen amps, including a Mesa/Boogie Basis M-2000 that bassist Mike Dirnt used from 1997 to 2003, primarily on the tours to support Nimrod and Warning. There’s also five drum sets and a dozen snare drums that were seminal to Tre Cool’s career.

Check out some of the guitars that will be up for sale below. To view all the items, head over to the Official Green Day Reverb Shop.

1958 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top

2011 TV Yellow Les Paul Junior

Fifties Gibson ES-125 TCD

Fifties Gibson ES-140T

Seventies Gibson L6-S