Greg Howe cancels upcoming North America tour to care for sick fiancé/manager

Greg Howe has cancelled his upcoming US tour to care for his fiancé and longtime manager, Cassandra, who is fighting stage four breast cancer.

In a new statement on his social media channels, the guitarist says he’s decided “it’s best not to be away from home for extended periods of time in order to care for her”.

“It is with deep regret that I am officially announcing the cancelation of my 2022 North America tour until further notice,” he writes. “After much consideration and contemplation, this very difficult decision comes as a result of recent news regarding the health condition of Cassandra, my beloved fiancé and manager of 20 years.

“Cassandra has been very strong and determined ever since her diagnosis of stage four breast cancer in 2018. And while she has been maintaining an optimistic view with some degree of success, her most recent scan had indicated metastatic growth in the brain which has already required a very aggressive treatment plan resulting in some significant side effects.”

Howe goes on to share details of a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cassandra's care.

“After having exhausted practically all methods of conventional treatments with mixed results, she has decided to explore alternative treatments and methods,” he says.

“There are countless cases of success stories of people who have benefitted by exploring other non-conventional options, however they are often very expensive and unfortunately not covered under insurance. Because of that, a GoFundMe page has been set up on Cassandra’s behalf. Any amount you can give will be deeply appreciated.”

"Once again, my enormous heartfelt thanks to all of you for understanding and for having been such amazing supporters of my music and career over the years.”

Howe adds that despite the tour’s cancelation, he’s still aiming to release new material soon, though doesn’t share any further info as to when that might be.

Greg Howe began his solo career in 1987, when a demo tape he sent to Shrapnel Records landed him a recording contract. To date, he has released 10 studio albums, from his self-titled debut in 1988 to 2017’s Wheelhouse.