Greg Koch joins forces with Tone City for the Lil Heat mini overdrive pedal

Tone City has expanded its line of affordable mini pedals with the new Greg Koch Lil Heat overdrive pedal.

The low-to-medium gain pedal is based on Tone City's Sweet Cream stompbox, with circuitry tweaked for, as Koch puts it, “an ass hair more gain and an ass hair more low end.”

Feature includes a simple three-knob control set of Volume, Tone and Heat (gain). There’s also mono in and out jacks and true bypass switching.

The result is a pedal that, according to Tone City, is “able to pump out amp-like ‘edge-of-breakup’ tones, and reacts beautifully to your playing nuances”.

The Tone City Lil Heat is available for £44.99 (approx. $60) at Andertons Music.