Greta Van Fleet extend their Dreams in Gold Tour with over 40 US dates for fall 2022

Greta Van Fleet have extended their Dreams in Gold 2022 tour, adding a sprawling North America leg to occur in the fall. It will follow a string of dates in the US and South America in March through July.

The classic rock revivalists will join Metallica for two stops in New York and Pittsburgh on August 11 and 14, respectively, before hitting nine cities in Canada and 30 in the US. The trek will wrap up at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on November 12.

Special guests set to appear include The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Crown Lands and Fruit Bats.

Fan presale and local venue presale will take place on March 2 and 3, respectively, followed by general public on-sale from March 4 at 12PM local time. Head to the band's website for more info.

Greta Van Fleet's Dreams in Gold Tour is in support of their 2021 album, The Battle at Garden's Gate. Two albums and two EPs down, Josh Kiszka and co remain a divisive band in modern rock music, with some saying their music gives the genre a much-needed shot in the arm, and others noting their likeness to classic-rock heavyweights like Led Zeppelin.

“I actually think it's a beautiful thing,” guitarist Jake Kiszka told Guitar World last year. “There's something sort of perfect about having one or another direct response to what we’re doing. It’s the essential point, really. Music can affect somebody in a very loving, peaceful or inspirational way, or it can go the other way and you have a determined opposite reaction in which people are infuriated by it. I think that’s the objective of all artists.”

See below for a full list of dates on Greta Van Fleet's fall US tour.

August 11: Highmark Stadium – Buffalo, NY*

August 14: PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16: Centre Videotron – Quebec City, QC†

August 18: Centre Bell – Montreal, QC†

August 19: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON†

August 22: Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB†

August 23: Brandt Centre – Regina, SK†

August 26: Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB†

August 27: Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB†

August 29: Prospera Place – Kelowna, BC†

August 30: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC†

September 02: Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA ‡

September 03: ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID ‡

September 20: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN §

September 21: Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA§

September 23: Fargodome – Fargo, ND§

September 24: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD§

September 27: Huntington Center – Toldeo, OH§

September 28: Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN§

September 30: John Paul Jones Arena – Charlottesville, VA§

October 01: PPL Center – Allentown, PA§

October 04: SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH§

October 05: MVP Arena – Albany, NY§

October 07: Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT§

October 08: Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, ME§

October 18: PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC**

October 19: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC**

October 21: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL**

October 22: Hertz Arena – Estero, FL**

October 25: Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL**

October 26: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL**

October 28: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC**

October 29: Legacy Arena at The BJCC – Birmingham, AL**

November 01: Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA**

November 02: Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR**

November 04: Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK**

November 05: AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX**

November 08: Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX**

November 09: Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ**

November 11: Honda Center – Anaheim, CA††

November 12: Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA††

* With Metallica

† With The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

‡ Support to be determined

§ With Houndmouth and Robert Finley

** With Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands

†† With Fruit Bats and Crown Lands