“There was this thing I was trying to create that didn't exist”: Gretsch and super-producer Jack Antonoff combine the Fender Jazzmaster with an oddball vintage Gretsch to create the Grammy-winner’s “dream” signature guitar

By
published

He's produced for the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, and fronts the influential indie rock outfit Bleachers. Now, Antonoff has been honored with his first signature guitar

Jack Antonoff Presents His Signature Gretsch Princess Antonoff Electromatic CVT | Signature Sessions - YouTube Jack Antonoff Presents His Signature Gretsch Princess Antonoff Electromatic CVT | Signature Sessions - YouTube
Watch On

Gretsch has partnered with Jack Antonoff for the Princess Antonoff Electromatic CVT – a new signature guitar that revives an oddball Gretsch and combines it with the Fender Jazzmaster.

Image 1 of 3
Gretsch Jack Antonoff Princess
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.