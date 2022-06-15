Malcolm Young's triple-pickup "Beast" joins new Nigel Hendroff model in Gretsch's 2022 signature lineup

Gretsch has heralded the arrival of summer by introducing two new signature guitars.

The G6131G-MY-RB and G6134TFM-NH were created for late AC/DC rhythm guitar dynamo Malcolm Young and Nigel Hendroff, respectively, and each boasts some unique kit.

We'll take you through each of them below, starting with the Young model.

Gretsch G6131G-MY-RB Limited Edition Malcolm Young Signature Jet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2

Malcolm Young's favorite electric guitar was a legendary six-string affectionately dubbed "The Beast." Early on in AC/DC's career, it was a Firebird Red Jet with stock neck and bridge humbuckers, plus a middle humbucker installed by Young.

The rhythm guitar great then decided to strip that middle humbucker, and the neck humbucker, leaving only a bridge pickup. He also stripped the guitar down from its original Firebird Red look to his preferred natural finish.

The G6131G-MY-RB recreates The Beast as it appeared (opens in new tab) in AC/DC's It's A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) music video – after the addition of the middle 'bucker.

We don't have its full spec sheet yet, but we do know that it boasts a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with a maple top, plus a trio of TV Jones pickups – Ray Butts Ful- Fidelity Filter’Trons in the neck and bridge, and a Starwood humbucker in the middle, for added punch.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

These are controlled in part by an individual pickup toggle switch, a three-way tone switch and a three-position standby switch.

Elsewhere, there's a harmonica-style Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base, and a print of Young's signature on the guitar's truss rod cover.

The Gretsch G6131G-MY-RB Limited Edition Malcolm Young Signature Jet will be available starting in October for $3,399. It seems bound to be a good option for those who loved the power of Gretsch's previous G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet, but are looking for a bit more tonal variety on top.

G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin

Image 1 of 2 Gretsch G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin Amber Flame (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2 Gretsch G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin Dark Cherry Metallic Flame (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2

Second on tap is a new signature Penguin for Nigel Hendroff, a prominent guitarist in the world of Christian music.

Like a typical Penguin, the G6134TFM-NH features a chambered mahogany body with a maple top. It also sports a mahogany neck with an ebony fretboard, and is powered by a pair of Broad’Tron BT65 pickups. Intriguingly though, the G6134TFM-NH's control set seems to our eyes to be a bit more streamlined than that found (opens in new tab) on a typical Penguin

The spec sheet is rounded out by a string-thru Bigsby B7CP vibrato, Grover Imperial locking tuners and strap locks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars ) Image 1 of 2

The Gretsch G6134TFM-NH Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin will be available starting in July – in Amber Flame and Dark Cherry Metallic Flame finishes – for $3,499.

For more info on both new models, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).