Gretsch Unleashes New Guitars for Summer 2014, Including G6137TCB Panther

Gretsch has introduced several new products for the summer including the limited-edition G6137TCB Panther in Flagstaff Sunset, the limited release G9515 Jim Dandy Flat Top, G9202 Honey Dipper Special Round Neck and G9212 Honey Dipper Special Square Neck.

The Panther Center-Block features a beautiful 1 ¾"-deep double-cutaway three-ply maple body with a 16" lower bout, arched top and back and elegant f holes, and is now available in "Flagstaff Sunset" stain for a limited time.

The centerpiece of the model is a long spruce center block. The center block runs the entire length of the body and imparts several sonic advantages. First, it minimizes body-resonant feedback and creates a more "high gain-friendly" performance. Second, it's made of spruce, which produces a spirited, lively tone.

Third, the center block itself is chambered at the lower bout to minimize weight. Fourth, the pinned wood bridge base extends over the sides of the center block about 5/8” on either side, transferring string vibration energy to the two f-hole-vented body chambers to produce a full-bodied tone.

Other premium features include a three-piece maple neck, 12"-radius bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic "thumbnail" inlays, single-ply bound headstock with pearloid Gretsch logo, and dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups. The guitar also has a top-mounted output jack, "G" arrow control knobs and chrome hardware, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base and Bigsby B6C tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners and Schaller strap locks. Deluxe hardshell case included.

The limited release Bronze Burst “Jim Dandy” Flat Top embodies everything that was great about everyone’s first guitar—and more! Made of select guitar woods and fully lined and braced, the G9520 offers warm and pleasing tones, with a comfortable 24” scale provides hours of playing ease and enjoyment.

Add some color to your sound with the limited-release G9202 Honey Dipper Special. This round-neck resonator guitar has all the same features as the wildly popular G9201 Honey Dipper, with the additions of aged white fingerboard binding, screened headstock graphic and a weathered “Cactus Flower” finish. The vital feature of all Gretsch resonator guitars is the all-new Gretsch “Ampli-Sonic” diaphragm (resonator cone). Hand-spun in Eastern Europe from nearly 99-percent pure aluminum, the Ampli-Sonic diaphragm yields an impressive quality and volume of tone.

The unusual and magical combination of a metal body, biscuit cone and square neck comes alive with the arrival of the limited release G9212 Honey Dipper Special. This sweet resonator guitar has all the same features as the wildly popular G9201 Honey

Dipper round-neck model, but for its square neck, bound fingerboard, screened headstock graphic and all-new weathered "Cactus Flower" finish. The vital feature of all Gretsch resonator guitars is the all-new Gretsch “Ampli-Sonic” diaphragm (resonator cone). Hand-spun in Eastern Europe from nearly 99-percent pure aluminum, the Ampli-Sonic diaphragm yields an impressive quality and volume of tone.

